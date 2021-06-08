Senate report details sweeping failures around Jan. 6 attack

A Senate investigation of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has found broad government, military and law enforcement missteps before the attack.

The bipartisan review found a breakdown within multiple intelligence agencies and a lack of training and preparation for Capitol Police officers who were quickly overwhelmed by the rioters.

The Senate report released Tuesday is the first bipartisan look at the insurrection.

It recommends giving the Capitol Police chief more authority, giving better equipment to law enforcement and streamlining intelligence gathering.

The report does not delve into the root causes of the attack, including the role played by former President Donald Trump.

