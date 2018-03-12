Secret Service deems suspicious package left near the White House 'safe'

Justin Boggs
5:56 PM, Mar 12, 2018
The United States Secret Service said on Monday that following an investigation that closed several streets near the White House due to a suspicious package left in the area of Pennsylvania Avenue and Lafayette Park, the package was deemed "safe."

The Secret Service said at 5:40 p.m. ET that H Street NW between 15th and 17th, Pennsylvania Ave between 15th and 17th, and the White house North Fence Line are closed.

By 6:10 p.m., the Secret Service allowed streets near the White House to reopen after deeming the package as safe.

