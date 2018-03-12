Secret Service deems suspicious package left near the White House 'safe'

The United States Secret Service said on Monday that following an investigation that closed several streets near the White House due to a suspicious package left in the area of Pennsylvania Avenue and Lafayette Park, the package was deemed "safe."

The Secret Service said at 5:40 p.m. ET that H Street NW between 15th and 17th, Pennsylvania Ave between 15th and 17th, and the White house North Fence Line are closed.

By 6:10 p.m., the Secret Service allowed streets near the White House to reopen after deeming the package as safe.