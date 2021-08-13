San Francisco to require proof of full vaccination for indoor spaces

People who want to enjoy San Francisco gyms, restaurants, bars and other indoor activities will have to prove they are fully vaccinated.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed made the announcement Thursday.

“We know that for our city to bounce back from the pandemic and thrive, we need to use the best method we have to fight COVID-19 and that’s vaccines,” said Mayor Breed. “Many San Francisco businesses are already leading the way by requiring proof of vaccination for their customers because they care about the health of their employees, their customers, and this City. This order builds on their leadership and will help us weather the challenges ahead and keep our businesses open. Vaccines are our way out of the pandemic, and our way back to a life where we can be together safely.”

Children who are not authorized to receive the vaccine are exempt from the rule, which takes effect Aug. 20.

SFGate reached out numerous professional sports teams that play in the Bay Area. The only venue that currently plans to require vaccinations is the Chase Center, which is where the Golden State Warriors play.

However, the NBA is in its offseason.

The Chase Center said it would require proof of vaccination at its next event on Sept. 15.