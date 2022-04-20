Safety regulators fine 'Rust' production company for gun safety failures

SANTA FE, N.M. — New Mexico workplace safety regulators have issued the maximum possible fine against a film production company for firearms safety failures on the set where a cinematographer was fatally shot by Alec Baldwin.

New Mexico’s Occupational Health and Safety Bureau on Wednesday announced the nearly $140,000 fine against Rust Movie Productions.

The bureau distributed a scathing narrative of safety failures in violation of standard industry protocols.

Inspectors say production managers took limited or no action to address two rifle misfires of blank rounds on set prior to the deadly shooting.

They also said that the production company did not develop a process to make sure live rounds of ammunition were not brought on to the set, which is a violation of safety protocols.

In addition, investigators said safety meetings were not conducted each day weapons were used, which is required.

The bureau also documented gun safety complaints that went unheeded and constraints on safety training.

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died in October of 2021 after Baldwin shot a gun during the filming of a scene.

The director, Joel Souza, was also hurt.