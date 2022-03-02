UN votes overwhelmingly to demand Russia withdraw from Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS — The U.N. General Assembly has voted to demand that Russia stop its offensive in Ukraine and withdraw all troops, with nations from world powers to tiny island states condemning Moscow.

The vote Wednesday was 141 to 5, with 35 abstentions.

It came after the 193-member assembly convened its first emergency session since 1997.

Assembly resolutions aren’t legally binding, but they do have clout in reflecting international opinion.

The resolution deplored Russia’s “aggression” against Ukraine “in the strongest terms” and demanded an immediate halt to Moscow’s use of force and the immediate and complete withdrawal of all Russian forces.

Countries that spoke up for Russia included Belarus, North Korea and Syria. Cuba also spoke in support of Russia but did not issue a vote.

Other countries that abstained from the vote were China, El Salvador, India, Iran and Iraq. Several African nations like Congo, Uganda, South Africa and Zimbabwe also did not vote.