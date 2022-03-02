Ukrainian foreign minister calls for equal treatment after reports of racism at borders

Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba is calling for all Ukrainians, including people of color, to be assisted equally.

Africans and other foreigners in Ukraine have reported they’ve been denied transportation out of the country.

There are also reports of some people of color being denied transportation out of Ukraine, denied entry into neighboring European countries, as well as physical, racist attacks.

The Nigerian government has reported that 4,000 Nigerians were “stranded” in Ukraine, after being denied entry into Poland.

Kuleba tweeted Wednesday, “Africans seeking evacuation are our friends and need to have equal opportunities to return to their home countries safely. Ukraine’s government spares no effort to solve the problem.”

Human Rights Watch told CNN, “It is imperative that Ukrainian authorities issue crystal-clear guidance to all border posts that foreigners should not be singled out and hindered in their efforts to seek equal safety across the border. All civilians leaving the country should be treated humanely by authorities.”

The issue was also brought up at the UN emergency session on Monday.,

The UN’s high commissioner for refugees, Filippo Grandi, said he recognized the “different treatment” between Ukrainians and “non-Ukrainians.”

Grandi added that the UN plans to “intervene to try to ensure that everybody receives equal treatment.”

The UN ambassador to Kenya, Martin Kimani, also condemned the racist treatment of Africans fleeing Ukraine.

Kimani said, “we strongly condemn this racism and believe it is extremely damaging to the message of solidarity.”

Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari, has also recently denounced these acts of racism.

He tweeted on Sunday, “All who flee a conflict situation have the same right to safe passage under UN Convention and the colour of their passport or their skin should make no difference.”