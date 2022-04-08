Ukraine: Russian missile kills 30 civilians at train station

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says about 30 people were killed and around 100 injured following a rocket strike on the railway station in Kramatorsk in the east of the country.

Writing on social media platforms, Zelenskyy said thousands of people were present in the station at the time of the strike.

The head of the Ukrainian railway service, Olexander Kamyshin, made similar comments about the strike.

Kramatorsk is a city in part of the Donetsk region that is controlled by the Ukrainian government, and its railway station was being used to evacuate civilians.

Zelenskyy lashed out at Russian forces, saying they were “cynically destroying the civilian population” and called it “an evil without limits.”

Russian-backed separatists in Donetsk have claimed that Ukrainian forces were responsible.

One leader of the European Union is calling for more sanctions after the attack.

The president of the European Council tweeted Friday morning, “Horrifying to see Russia strike one of the main stations used by civilians evacuating the region where Russia is stepping up its attack.”

He went on to say, “Action is needed: more sanctions on Russia and more weapons to #Ukraine are under way from the EU. 5th package of EU sanctions just approved.”

Meanwhile, the president of the European Union’s executive commission and the EU’s foreign policy chief went to Kyiv to meet with Zelenskyy.