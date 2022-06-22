Watch
Drone strike hits Russian refinery near Ukraine

Russia Refinery Fire
AP
In this handout photo released by Russian Emergency Ministry Press Service, Russian Emergency Situation ministry's firefighters work at the scene of a fire at the Novoshakhtinsk oil processing plant in the Rostov-on-Don region in Russia, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. A drone strike caused a fire at a refinery in southwestern Russia near the border with Ukraine on Wednesday, but no one was hurt and the blaze was contained quickly, officials said. (Russian Emergency Ministry Press Service via AP)
Posted at 10:26 AM, Jun 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-22 10:26:09-04

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian officials say a drone strike has caused a fire at a refinery in southwestern Russia near the border with Ukraine.

The blaze on Wednesday engulfed industrial equipment at the Novoshakhtinsk oil processing plant in the Rostov-on-Don region.

Authorities said that dozens of firefighters quickly contained the flames and no one was hurt.

The refinery said that the fire was caused by a strike carried out by two drones. Russia called it a “terrorist” act.

The Tass news agency said that a Ukrainian drone slammed into a heat exchanger at the plant that triggered the fire.

Reuters reported that Russia's energy ministry said the fire did not affect fuel supplies for people in the southern part of the country.

No one has claimed responsibility for Wednesday’s attack.

However, it follows a series of other fires in western Russia blamed on Ukraine.

