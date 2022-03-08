Watch
NewsNationalRussia-Ukraine-Conflict

Actions

Cellist Yo-Yo Ma seen performing in front of Russia's embassy in Washington

Yo-Yo Ma performs during the Celebrating America event on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021
AP
Yo-Yo Ma performs during the Celebrating America event on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, following the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States. (Biden Inaugural Committee via AP)
Yo-Yo Ma performs during the Celebrating America event on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021
Posted at 4:04 PM, Mar 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-08 16:04:44-05

One of the most recognizable names in the world of modern classical music, cellist Yo-Yo Ma, was spotted performing out on the sidewalk in front of Russia's U.S. embassy in Washington, D.C.

A message written in chalk on the footpath read, "Get Out of Ukraine Now," and an improvised street sign stood beside the cellist which read "Zelensky Way."

As NPR reported, the famous musician was in Washington, scheduled to perform at the Kennedy Center on Monday night. He played alongside pianist Emanuel Ax that night at their scheduled performance and were joined by violinist Leonidas Kavakos as they began the show by playing Ukraine's national anthem. The audience stood for that portion of the show.

The world-renowned musician appeared to remain largely unnoticed during his street performance while wearing a mask. That was until a passing cyclist spotted him and asked him who he was.

"I just asked him, point-blank, 'are you Yo-Yo Ma?'" Ryan Stitt said, as local Washington TV station WUSA reported. Stitt said the two of them began chatting casually.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up today!