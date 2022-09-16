Rower missing after Florida lightning strike

ORLANDO — Fire officials in Florida are continuing their search for a student who went missing while rowing in an Orlando lake after the boat they were in capsized after an apparent lightning strike.

"The rowing club was on the lake practicing,” Orlando Fire Department Executive Deputy Chief Ian Davis said during a news conference, the Associated Press reported. “There was lightning strike in the area. We’re unsure if it actually hit the vessel or was just in the area. The boat was capsized.”

The fire department told ABC News that the incident occurred while the North Orlando Rowing Club were practicing on Lake Fairview around 5:50 p.m. Thursday

According to the news outlets, five children, their ages were not given, were on the boat when it capsized.

The Associated Press reported one child was transported to a local hospital, while three others went home after the incident.