RFK assassin Sirhan wins parole with support of Kennedy's sons

Sirhan Sirhan has been granted parole by the California board after two of Robert F. Kennedy's sons said they supported the 77-year-old's release.

According to the Associated Press, Sirhan was granted parole on Friday by a two-person panel.

Friday's parole hearing was the assassin's 16th parole hearing, the AP reported.

According to the AP, the ruling will be reviewed by California Parole Board’s staff over the next 90 days, who will then be looked at by Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has 30 days to grant, reverse, or modify it.

One of the sons who spoke at the hearing, Douglas Kennedy, was a toddler when his father was shot and killed in 1968, said Sirhan should be released if he’s not a threat to others.

The brother of President John F. Kennedy had just finished speaking at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles when he was gunned down on June 6, 1968,

Sirhan was convicted of first-degree murder and has said he doesn’t remember the killing.