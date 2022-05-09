Retailers now placing limits on infant formula purchases

Baby formula out-of-stock rates nationwide hit 31% in April with some states having rates as high as 40%, data from Datasembly reported.

Supply-chain issues and recalls have combined to create shortages and some retailers are issuing limits in hopes of keeping some items in stock.

The New York Times reported that CVS and Walgreens are limiting customers to three baby formula products per purchase. Target is limiting online purchases of formula to four items per transaction.

Abbott said it is tripling its production of Similac Ready-to-Feed formula compared to last year. The announcement came following a recall of products at its plant in Michigan.

“Across the U.S., we're prioritizing production of infant formula products to help replenish the supply in the market. And, this year, we will more than double the amount of Similac Advance powder formula we're bringing in from our manufacturing facility in Cootehill, Ireland," Abbott said.

Amid shortages, the Infant Nutrition Council of America recommends families not to purchase formula from individuals, such as at flea markets, on e-commerce websites, or on internet auction sites. The organization also recommends parents not dilute formula, feed cow’s milk to infants or share breast milk.

The organization says families may be able to find products from local food pantries, churches, shelters and hospital emergency rooms that may provide small amounts of infant formula based on need.