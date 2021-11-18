Republican senator says US should fully boycott Winter Olympics in China

Republican Sen. Tom Cotton does not believe the U.S. should participate in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China.

Cotton called on the Biden administration to launch a full boycott of the Winter Games.

"No athletes, no administration officials, no corporate sponsors," Cotton said during a press conference Thursday.

Cotton expressed concern about a number of issues including potential surveillance of athletes, DNA harvesting, and possible hostage-taking.

The senator from Arkansas said he sympathizes with the athletes who would not be able to participate in the event of a boycott. However, he blamed the Biden administration for not doing more to get the games moved or, in his opinion, protect the safety of the athletes.

President Biden said Thursday that the U.S is considering a diplomatic boycott due to human rights abuses in China. A diplomatic boycott would only prevent American dignitaries from attending the games. Athletes would still be allowed to compete.