Republican Sen. Susan Collins says she'll back Ketanji Brown Jackson for Supreme Court

Republican Senator Susan Collins is expected to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court.

Senator Collins, of Maine, said in a statement, "I have concluded that she possesses the experience, qualifications, and integrity to serve as an Associate Justice on the Supreme Court. I will, therefore, vote to confirm her to this position."

Collins said Jackson alleviated some concerns during the meeting and that Jackson met her standard for serving on the Supreme Court.

The senator added while she does disagree with Judge Jackson on some issues, "that alone, however, is not disqualifying."

Collins’ vote will give Democrats at least one Republican vote and all but will assure that Jackson will become the first Black woman on the Supreme Court.

Her support gives Democrats at least a one-vote cushion in the 50-50 Senate and likely saves them from having to use Vice President Kamala Harris’ tie-breaking vote to confirm President Joe Biden’s pick.

It is expected that all 50 Democrats will support Jackson, though one notable moderate Democrat, Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, has not yet said how she will vote.

Republican Senator Mitt Romney, of Utah, will likely reveal whether he intends to support Jackson when the Senate holds its final vote.