Reports: FDA to authorize COVID-19 booster shot for immunocompromised

The Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize a COVID-19 booster shot for some people with compromised immune systems, according to multiple news reports.

The announcement is slated for Thursday, Politico reports.

The emergency use authorization will have to be amended to allow doctors to prescribe a booster shot, according to CNN. The current authorization only allows for two doses of the Pfizer or Modern vaccines and one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) says people with compromised immune systems include those with HIV/AIDS, cancer and transplant patients. It's not clear whether all immunocompromised Americans will be required to get a booster shot.

The CDC's vaccine advisory panel will have to approve the FDA's expected authorization before booster shots can be administered. Politico reports the panel will meet Friday.

