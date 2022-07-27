U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is reportedly planning a visit to Japan in August, according to diplomatic sources, Japan's Kyodo News agency reported.

As Financial Times reported earlier this month, the trip could include a possible visit to Taiwan, which has prompted an angry response from the Chinese government. If carried out it would be the first time in 25 years a sitting U.S. House speaker has visited the country.

The Biden administration has focused on strengthening ties with Taiwan and Japan in recent months. During her stay in Japan, Pelosi is expected to meet with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida along with Japan's House of Representatives Speaker Hiroyuki Hosoda, according to Kyodo News.

Pelosi was set to travel to Asia in April but postponed that trip after testing positive for COVID-19. That trip included plans to visit Taiwan.