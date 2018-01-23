Kentucky governor: 1 dead, multiple wounded in school shooting

9:44 AM, Jan 23, 2018
A school shooting has been reported at Marshall County High School in Benton, Kentucky, the state's governor tweeted Tuesday morning.

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin tweeted that there is one confirmed fatality.

 

 

At least five students were shot at the high school, Marshall County Emergency Management officials said according to CBS News. The shooter has been apprehended, CBS reported. 

 

 

