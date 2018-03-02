REI halts orders from Vista Outdoor over its response to Parkland shooting
5:30 PM, Mar 2, 2018
REI, a retailer that sells outdoor apparel and supplies, is stopping its relationship with Vista Outdoor after thecompany failed to issue a statement following a mass shooting in Florida.
"This morning we learned that Vista does not plan to make a public statement that outlines a clear plan of action," the company said Thursday. "As a result, we have decided to place a hold on future orders of products that Vista sells through REI while we assess how Vista proceeds."
Vista's portfolio spans at least 50 brands, including Savage Arms — which produces firearms. WhileREI doesn't sell guns, the retailer carries products from a number of companies owned by Vista, such asCamelbak and Bell.
REI said it has been in "active discussions" with Vista this week. Vista did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The giant investment management company BlackRock "will be engaging with weapons manufacturers and distributors to understand their response to recent events," spokesperson Ed Sweeney said in a statement last week.
BlackRock is the second-largest shareholder in Vista.
And about a dozen companies have cut ties with the NRA in response to a boycott campaign.
In their statement, REI applauded Dick's and Walmart for their leadership.
"It is the job of companies that manufacture and sell guns and ammunition to work towards common sense solutions that prevent the type of violence that happened in Florida," REI said.
