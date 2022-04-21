Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Rates for measles, other vaccinations dip for kindergartners

Virus Outbreak Routine Vaccinations
Paul Vernon/AP
FILE - This Friday, May 17, 2019 file photo shows a vial of a measles, mumps and rubella vaccine in Mount Vernon, Ohio. According to a report released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday, April 21, 2022, a smaller portion of U.S. children got routine vaccinations required for kindergarten during the pandemic, raising concerns that measles and other preventable diseases could increase. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon, File)
Virus Outbreak Routine Vaccinations
Posted at 1:35 PM, Apr 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-21 13:35:50-04

The portion of U.S. children getting routine vaccinations required for kindergarten dipped slightly during the pandemic.

A government report released Thursday looked at vaccination rates for the 2020-21 school year. It shows rates were close to 94% for measles, whooping cough and chickenpox vaccinations.

That was down 1% from a year earlier.

According to the report, 35,000 U.S. children entered kindergarten without evidence of complete vaccination for extremely contagious diseases.

That raises concerns for potential increase in those diseases.

"As schools return to in-person learning, high vaccination coverage is necessary to continue protecting students from vaccine-preventable diseases," the study's authors said, according to Reuters.

Researchers believe missed appointments with doctors during the pandemic contributed to the lower vaccination rate.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up today!