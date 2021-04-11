Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Ramsey Clark, attorney general under Johnson, dies at 93

items.[0].image.alt
Dave Pickoff/AP
FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 14, 1976 file photo, Ramsey Clark, Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate, center, speaks at Lincoln Center in New York. Ramsey Clark, the attorney general in the Johnson administration who became an outspoken activist for unpopular causes and a harsh critic of U.S. policy, has died, Friday, April 9, 2021. He was 93. (AP Photo/Dave Pickoff, File)
Obit-Ramsey Clark
Posted at 9:32 AM, Apr 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-11 09:32:51-04

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Attorney General Ramsey Clark has died. Clark became a top Justice Department official as part of President John Kennedy’s New Frontier before heading the department under Lyndon Johnson.

After leaving the post, Clark was a frequent critic of U.S. policy and outspoken on the death penalty, civil rights and other issues.

The Dallas-born Clark was the son of a former attorney general and U.S. Supreme Court justice, Tom Clark. His death Friday in New York City at age 93 was announced by a family member, Sharon Welch, to media outlets including The New York Times and The Washington Post.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
News Staff

Meet Our FOX 47 Reporters