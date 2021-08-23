Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Proud Boys leader who burned BLM flag gets 5 months in jail

items.[0].image.alt
Allison Dinner/AP
FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2020, file photo, Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio wears a hat that says The War Boys during a rally in Portland, Ore. Tarrio, has been sentenced to five months in jail. Tarrio was convicted of burning a Black Lives Matter banner that was torn down from a historic Black church in downtown Washington and for bringing two high-capacity firearm magazines into the nation’s capital two days before the Jan. 6 riot. (AP Photo/Allison Dinner, File)
Proud Boys Leader Arrest
Posted at 6:41 PM, Aug 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-23 18:41:21-04

The leader of the Proud Boys extremist group, Enrique Tarrio, has been sentenced to five months in jail.

Tarrio was convicted of burning a Black Lives Matter banner that was torn down from a historic Black church in downtown Washington and for bringing two high-capacity firearm magazines into the nation's capital two days before the Jan. 6 riot.

According to the Associated Press, Tarrio said to the court that he was “profusely” sorry for his actions, calling them a “grave mistake.”

“What I did was wrong,” Tarrio said according to the AP.

Thousands of supporters of then-President Donald Trump descended on the U.S. Capitol and disrupted the certification of the Electoral College vote.

Tarrio pleaded guilty last month.

Several leaders and members of the Proud Boys are facing charges in the Jan. 6 riot.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up today!