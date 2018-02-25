Thirteen injured during riot at Arizona correctional center

Flood Warning issued February 25 at 3:32PM EST expiring February 27 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Bay, Saginaw

Flood Warning issued February 25 at 3:32PM EST expiring March 1 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Livingston

Flood Warning issued February 25 at 3:32PM EST expiring February 27 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Saginaw, Shiawassee

Flood Warning issued February 25 at 12:53PM EST expiring February 26 at 12:52PM EST in effect for: Branch, Saint Joseph

Flood Advisory issued February 25 at 9:41AM EST expiring February 26 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Calhoun

Flood Advisory issued February 25 at 9:41AM EST expiring February 26 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Calhoun

Flood Advisory issued February 25 at 9:41AM EST expiring February 26 at 6:30PM EST in effect for: Calhoun

Flood Warning issued February 25 at 9:34AM EST expiring February 27 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Calhoun

Flood Warning issued February 24 at 9:57PM EST expiring February 25 at 9:56PM EST in effect for: Branch, Saint Joseph

Flood Advisory issued February 24 at 9:57PM EST expiring February 28 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Eaton

Flood Advisory issued February 24 at 9:57PM EST expiring February 28 at 10:30PM EST in effect for: Ionia

Flood Warning issued February 24 at 9:57PM EST expiring February 25 at 9:56PM EST in effect for: Branch, Saint Joseph

Flood Advisory issued February 24 at 9:57PM EST expiring March 2 at 12:30AM EST in effect for: Ingham

Flood Warning issued February 24 at 9:43PM EST expiring February 28 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Clinton

Flood Warning issued February 24 at 9:43PM EST expiring February 27 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Jackson

Flood Warning issued February 24 at 9:43PM EST expiring February 26 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Ingham

Flood Warning issued February 24 at 9:43PM EST expiring February 26 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Clinton

Flood Warning issued February 24 at 9:43PM EST expiring February 27 at 11:00AM EST in effect for: Barry

Flood Warning issued February 24 at 9:43PM EST expiring February 28 at 3:00AM EST in effect for: Ionia

Flood Warning issued February 24 at 9:43PM EST expiring February 27 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Ingham

Flood Warning issued February 24 at 9:43PM EST expiring February 27 at 4:00AM EST in effect for: Ingham

Flood Warning issued February 24 at 9:01PM EST expiring March 2 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Livingston

Flood Warning issued February 24 at 9:01PM EST expiring February 26 at 8:30PM EST in effect for: Bay, Saginaw

Flood Warning issued February 24 at 9:01PM EST expiring February 26 at 8:30PM EST in effect for: Bay, Saginaw

Flood Warning issued February 24 at 9:01PM EST expiring March 2 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Livingston

Flood Warning issued February 24 at 9:01PM EST expiring February 27 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Saginaw, Shiawassee

Flood Warning issued February 24 at 9:01PM EST expiring February 27 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Saginaw, Shiawassee

Flood Warning issued February 24 at 3:16PM EST expiring March 2 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Livingston

Flood Warning issued February 24 at 3:16PM EST expiring March 2 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Livingston

Flood Advisory issued February 24 at 12:07PM EST expiring February 26 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Calhoun

Flood Advisory issued February 24 at 12:07PM EST expiring February 26 at 7:30AM EST in effect for: Calhoun

Flood Advisory issued February 24 at 12:07PM EST expiring February 26 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Calhoun

Flood Advisory issued February 24 at 12:07PM EST expiring February 26 at 7:30AM EST in effect for: Calhoun

Flood Advisory issued February 24 at 11:10AM EST expiring February 28 at 10:30PM EST in effect for: Ionia

Flood Advisory issued February 24 at 11:10AM EST expiring February 25 at 10:58PM EST in effect for: Eaton

Flood Advisory issued February 24 at 11:10AM EST expiring March 2 at 12:30AM EST in effect for: Ingham

Flood Advisory issued February 24 at 11:10AM EST expiring February 28 at 10:30PM EST in effect for: Ionia

Flood Advisory issued February 24 at 11:10AM EST expiring February 26 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Clinton, Eaton

Flood Advisory issued February 24 at 11:10AM EST expiring February 25 at 10:58PM EST in effect for: Eaton

Flood Advisory issued February 24 at 11:10AM EST expiring February 26 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Clinton, Eaton

Flood Advisory issued February 24 at 11:10AM EST expiring March 2 at 12:30AM EST in effect for: Ingham

Flood Warning issued February 24 at 9:53AM EST expiring February 26 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Saginaw, Shiawassee

Flood Warning issued February 24 at 9:53AM EST expiring February 26 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Bay, Saginaw

Flood Warning issued February 24 at 9:53AM EST expiring February 26 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Bay, Saginaw

Flood Warning issued February 24 at 9:53AM EST expiring February 26 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Saginaw, Shiawassee

Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:22PM EST expiring February 27 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Ingham

Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:22PM EST expiring February 26 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Ionia

Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:22PM EST expiring February 27 at 5:00PM EST in effect for: Barry

Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:22PM EST expiring February 27 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Ingham

Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:22PM EST expiring February 28 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Clinton

Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:22PM EST expiring February 26 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Ionia

Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:22PM EST expiring February 26 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Calhoun

Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:22PM EST expiring February 27 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Ingham

Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:22PM EST expiring February 28 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Jackson

Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:22PM EST expiring February 28 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Clinton

Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:22PM EST expiring February 27 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Ingham

Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:22PM EST expiring February 27 at 5:00PM EST in effect for: Barry

Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:22PM EST expiring February 27 at 9:00PM EST in effect for: Ionia

Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:22PM EST expiring February 28 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Jackson

Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:22PM EST expiring February 26 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Calhoun

Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:22PM EST expiring February 27 at 9:00PM EST in effect for: Ionia

Flood Advisory issued February 23 at 10:01PM EST expiring February 26 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Clinton, Eaton

Flood Advisory issued February 22 at 10:24AM EST expiring February 26 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Calhoun