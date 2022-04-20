Watch
Prince Harry talks about fatherhood, the queen and Diana

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, talks to Danish fans when watching the archery competition at the Invictus Games in The Hague, Netherlands, Sunday, April 17, 2022. The week-long games for active servicemen and veterans who are ill, injured or wounded opened Saturday in this Dutch city that calls itself the global center of peace and justice. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Prince Harry opened up about his recent surprise visit with Queen Elizabeth II, saying he and his wife, Meghan, had tea with the monarch and shared laughs.

Harry and Megan visited the queen at Windsor Castle on Thursday for their first joint visit to the U.K. since they gave up formal royal roles and moved to the U.S. more than two years ago.

The couple visited Harry's 95-year-old grandmother on their way to the Netherlands to attend the Invictus Games.

Harry is the founder and patron of the international sports competition for wounded military veterans.

During his interview with NBC’s ”Today” show that aired Wednesday, Harry spoke about life as a working parent and how he and his wife found it hard during the pandemic to separate work and parenting.

Meghan Markle and Harry have two children, Archie, almost 3, and 10-month-old Lilibet.

He also spoke about lately, he's been thinking of his late mother, even more, saying that he feels her presence in almost everything that he does now.

