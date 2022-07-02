Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

Pride parade returns in London on 50th anniversary

Britain Pride London
James Manning/AP
Mohammed Nazir from London, poses on a giant rainbow flag, during the Pride in London parade, in London, Saturday, July 2, 2022, marking the 50th Anniversary of the Pride movement in the UK. (James Manning/PA via AP)
Britain Pride London
Posted at 11:52 AM, Jul 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-02 11:52:33-04

The streets of London have been filled with color as the U.K. capital marked 50 years of Pride. A vibrant crowd of hundreds of thousands turned out to either take part in or watch the festivities.

They formed a spectacle of rainbow flags, glitter and sequins. The parade came after two years of cancellations because of the coronavirus pandemic and a half-century after London's first march to celebrate Pride in 1972.

Saturday's procession took on a similar route to the original. It started outside Hyde Park and toured the streets towards Westminster.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up today!