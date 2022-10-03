President Biden gets first-hand look at hurricane damage in Puerto Rico

President Joe Biden will visit Puerto Rico on Monday marking his first of two visits to areas devastated by hurricanes in recent weeks.

The White House said the president and first lady Jill Biden will visit Centro Sor Isolina Ferré Aguayo School to meet with families and community leaders impacted by Hurricane Fiona and participate in a community service project. Biden will also deliver remarks about his plans to help Puerto Rico rebuild its infrastructure.

Hurricane Fiona caused nearly 2 dozen deaths as a Category 1 system. After initially knocking out power to the entire island, 92% of power customers have had service restored, Puerto Rico’s power agency LUMA said. There are still nearly 100,000 customers without power.

Hurricane Fiona was Puerto Rico’s second major blow from a hurricane. In 2017, Category 5 Hurricane Maria knocked out power to the island for months. Official death tolls from Hurricane Maria vary as the humanitarian toll from the hurricane weighed on the U.S. territory.

Amid growing pressure, the White House announced it was waiving the Jones Act, which requires shipments between U.S. ports be conducted by domestic operators. The suspension of the Jones Act allows Puerto Rico to more easily access diesel fuel and other supplies from foreign freight operators.

CNN reported that Biden will announced that the federal government will provide $60 million in resources for Puerto Rico for storm preparedness

Biden is next expected to visit Florida to view the damage left behind from Hurricane Ian..