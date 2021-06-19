Watch
President and First Lady Biden's beloved German Shepherd, Champ has passed away

Mandel Ngan/AP
One of President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden's dogs Champ is seen on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. (Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP)
Posted at 12:43 PM, Jun 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-19 12:43:52-04

WASHINGTON, D.C. — In a statement sent by President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, they announced that their 13-year-old German Shepherd, Champ had passed away.

According to the statement he passed away peacefully at home on Saturday.

"Even as Champ’s strength waned in his last months, when we came into a room, he would immediately pull himself up, his tail always wagging, and nuzzle us for an ear scratch or a belly rub. Wherever we were, he wanted to be, and everything was instantly better when he was next to us. He loved nothing more than curling up at our feet in front of a fire at the end of the day, joining us as a comforting presence in meetings, or sunning himself in the White House garden. In his younger days, he was happiest chasing golf balls on the front lawn of the Naval Observatory or racing to catch our grandchildren as they ran around our backyard in Delaware. In our most joyful moments and in our most grief-stricken days, he was there with us, sensitive to our every unspoken feeling and emotion. We love our sweet, good boy and will miss him always," they said in the statement.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden's dogs Champ, right, and Major are seen on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. (Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP)

