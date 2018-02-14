NSA investigates incident near headquarters in Maryland
Scripps National , WMAR
8:19 AM, Feb 14, 2018
40 mins ago
Police are responding to reports of a shooting on Wednesday morning at or near the NSA campus at Fort Meade in Maryland.
Officials do not believe the incident is related to terrorism, Scripps station WMAR in Baltimore reported.
Several people were transported to local hospitals, but none of the injuries appear to be caused by gunfire, the NSA reported in a statement. "Weapons were discharged in the course of the incident," the statement reported. A suspect is being held in custody, The Associated Press reported.
The White House has been updated on situation and the NSA released a statement saying "the situation is under control and there is no ongoing security or safety threat."
Washington D.C.-based WTTG/WDCA reported aerial images show a black van with body damage that apparently crashed into white security barriers near an entrance gate.