CHANDLER, AZ - Police are investigating a car crash that killed a zebra in Chandler, Arizona on Wednesday morning.

Several area residents posted in a neighborhood Facebook group about the crash around 6 a.m. local time, including rumors that the animal may have escaped from the Ostrich Festival grounds nearby.

Chandler Police confirmed that a vehicle struck a zebra. They say the zebra, who was from the Ostrich Festival, was killed in the crash. The driver suffered minor injuries.

Scripps station KNXV in Phoenix on the scene caught crews towing away a white SUV with front-end damage. A zebra was also spotted in a pen with ostriches on a property off the road, but it appeared to be uninjured.