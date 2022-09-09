Watch Now
Police: Suspect dead, Kentucky officer wounded in shooting

Posted at 12:21 PM, Sep 09, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky.  — Authorities in Kentucky say a suspect has died and an officer was injured following a shooting early Friday morning.

Lexington Police say two officers responded to the Extended Stay America on Tates Creek Road at around 10:43 p.m. Thursday for a trespassing and assault call.

As officers attempted to make contact with the male suspect, police said the suspect fired a gun at the officers, who then returned gunfire.

A Lexington police officer was shot and transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The officer was later released from the hospital.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Police Chief Lawrence Weathers said body cameras were on at the time of the shooting.

Weathers said the officers involved would be placed on administrative assignment pending an investigation per department policy.

The police chief say it's unclear if gunfire from officers caused the injuries that led to the suspect's death.

"It is disturbing," said Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton. "I went with the chief to see the officer very early this morning because I care about every one of our officers and I care about all the people who live here. We work every day with our partners, our police officers, ONE Lexington, and a number of partners to continue to keep Lexington safe."

The suspect has not been identified, but it will be released by the Fayette County Coroner's Office at a later time.

"What's going on right now is a nationwide phenomenon," said Mayor Gorton. "I think our society is having a shift in how people settle their differences and they're using guns more now to settle differences that when I grew up, you know, you learned how to talk to each other."

Kentucky State Police is investigating and additional updates will be released later Friday.

This story was first reported by WLEX in Lexington, Kentucky.

