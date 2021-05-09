Police: Suspect and multiple victims found dead in mobile home community in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs Police confirm multiple people are dead inside a mobile home subdivision on the southeast side of the city.

According to police, a call came in just after midnight about a shooting on Preakness Way inside the Canterbury Manufactured Home Community.

Officers found multiple people dead in the area, without giving an exact number of people who have died. They do believe the suspect and victims knew each other.

"Preliminary information indicates at this point in time we believe that the individual, the suspect of the shooting is also deceased. We did have one adult who was transported to the hospital, unfortunately, that individual has succumbed to their injuries," Lt. James Sokolik of the Colorado Springs Police Department.

That's all the information CSPD is providing at this time. News5 is at the scene working to gather more information.

The names of the victims will not be released officially until the coroner's office is able to notify the next of kin.

Preakness Way will remain closed throughout the day for the investigation.

Benjamin Lloyd at KOAA first reported this story.