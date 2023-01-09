Police seeking customer who shot and killed robber at Texas restaurant

Police in Texas want to speak with the man who shot and killed a robber at a restaurant.

Witnesses told the officers with the Houston Police Department that a man with a gun, wearing all black and a ski mask, demanded money from patrons after entering the restaurant on Thursday.

Witnesses said as the robber was collecting the money, a customer shot him. They added that the shooter collected the money and returned it to the customers.

Police said the shooter and other patrons left the scene before officers arrived to find the suspect dead.

Surveillance video shows the shooter driving a 1970s or 1980s pickup truck with no bed.

No charges have been filed. However, police say the man is wanted for questioning.

The identity of the robber has not been identified. Police said he was believed to be in his 20s.