Police: Ohio student charged after referencing Florida shooting on social media

Dense Fog Advisory issued February 15 at 12:27PM EST expiring February 15 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Lenawee, Washtenaw, Wayne
Dense Fog Advisory issued February 15 at 11:35AM EST expiring February 15 at 5:00PM EST in effect for: Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Ionia, Jackson, Kalamazoo, Kent, Muskegon, Ottawa, Van Buren
Dense Fog Advisory issued February 15 at 11:00AM EST expiring February 15 at 5:00PM EST in effect for: Berrien, Branch, Cass, Hillsdale, Saint Joseph
Flood Advisory issued February 15 at 9:50AM EST expiring February 18 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Ingham
Flood Advisory issued February 15 at 9:50AM EST expiring February 16 at 11:49AM EST in effect for: Clinton
ROSS TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Police charged a Ross High School student after the student made a social media post referring to the Florida high school shooting, Capt. Jack Tremain said.
The student, a juvenile, faces charges of inducing panic. Police said they took the student into custody at 6:30 a.m. Thursday.
Seventeen people were killed in a mass shooting Wednesday afternoon at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Ross Township police did not specify what the Ross High School student’s post said or how it referenced the shooting.
The juvenile is being held at the Butler County Juvenile Detention Center. The incident remains under investigation.