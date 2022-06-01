Tulsa police: Four dead including shooter at Natalie building in Warren Clinic

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating an active shooter situation near St. Francis Hospital on Wednesday.

Four people are dead including the shooter, according to police. Tulsa City Councilor Jayme Fowler said that Tulsa police told him the shooter died by suicide.

Tulsa police Capt. Richard Meulenberg confirmed the number of dead on Wednesday, the Associated Press reported.

Meulenberg also said multiple people were wounded and that the medical complex was a “catastrophic scene.”

The Natalie Building is the newest building on the medical park and is connected to St. Francis via a sky bridge. The Saint Francis Hospital Ambulatory Surgery and Breast Center are both located in the Natalie Building.

According to the Associated Press, St. Francis Health System locked its campus down on Wednesday afternoon at the Natalie Medical Building.

Police have been urged to avoid the area. Families are being evacuated and will be reunited at a location at a nearby high school.

“Officers are currently going through every room in the building checking for additional threats,” police previously said in a Facebook post. “We know there are multiple injuries, and potentially multiple casualties.”

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were at the scene, a spokesperson said.

This story was originally published by Ryan Love of KJRH in Tulsa, Oklahoma.