Police in NY, DC searching for suspect that attacked 5 people who are homeless, killing 2

NEW YORK — Police say they are searching for a man who is believed to have attacked multiple people who were sleeping on the streets in Washington, D.C., and New York City, killing two of his victims and injuring three others.

District of Columbia police said Sunday in a news release their investigators are working with the NYPD to find the man who fatally shot and stabbed a man Wednesday in the district and killed another man Saturday in New York City.

Police say the suspect shot and injured two other people experiencing homelessness earlier in the month in Washington and one other person Saturday in New York.

Officials say the five attacks in the two cities took place over the span of nine days.

D.C. Police and the NYPD are also working with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in the joint investigation. Authorities are offering a total reward of $55,000 for information that leads to an arrest.