Ohio police chase spanning several cities ends with suspect talking to his grandma during standoff

BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio - A police chase spanning several cities turned into a three-hour standoff Tuesday night.
The chase started at 10:40 p.m. in Northfield, Ohio and lasted nearly an hour before police from multiple departments were able to stop the car shortly after 11:30 p.m. on Route 82 in Broadview Heights.
Police surrounded a suspect wielding a knife inside his car.
Video: Aftermath of an hour long chase from Northfield to Broadview Heights. Spikes used to flatten the tires very early in the pursuit. Man gave up after about 3 hours of negotiations sitting on Route 82. He did stab himself according to police. pic.twitter.com/9DcQ2KBRNk