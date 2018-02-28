Ohio police chase spanning several cities ends with suspect talking to his grandma during standoff

Kaylyn Hlavaty
6:15 AM, Feb 28, 2018
3 hours ago

Police chase spanning several cities ends after a three-hour negotiation

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio - A police chase spanning several cities turned into a three-hour standoff Tuesday night. 

The chase started at 10:40 p.m. in Northfield, Ohio and lasted nearly an hour before police from multiple departments were able to stop the car shortly after 11:30 p.m. on Route 82 in Broadview Heights.

Police surrounded a suspect wielding a knife inside his car.

A three-hour negotiation finally ended after the suspect spoke to his grandmother for 20 minutes using an officer's phone, according to police.

The car used in the chase was badly damaged with the side door ripped off and all the tires, except one, were gone.

Police said he suffered a self-inflicted stab wound at some point during the chase and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

 

 

 

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top