Police: 3 employees shot at Smile Direct Club warehouse in Tennessee, suspect killed

ANTIOCH, Tenn. — Metro Nashville police said three employees were shot Tuesday morning at a Smile Direct Club warehouse in Antioch.

The suspected gunman was shot and killed by police.

The call came in around 6 a.m. local time. Metro police tentatively identified the suspect as a 22-year-old day shift employee working at Smile Direct Club in June. He also worked there from late 2019 to early 2020.

UPDATE: The active shooter is a 22-year-old employee who started working at Smile Direct Club in June. He also worked there from late 2019 to early 2020. He was shot by the MNPD at the intersection of Antioch Pk & Franklin Limestone Rd and has died at Vanderbilt... — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) August 3, 2021

MNPD Spokesperson Don Aaron said the suspect walked in just before shift change and "for whatever reason," opened fire.

Three employees were hit: one in the chest, one in the abdomen, and one in the leg. One of the victims is in critical condition.

A fourth person injured their ankle while running.

Police said as officers responded to the call, the suspected shooter left the building, and officers spotted him at the intersection of Antioch Pike and Franklin Limestone Road.

Aaron said he was carrying a semi-automatic pistol with an extended magazine. Officers demanded that he drop the gun, but Aaron said he did not and was "directing the gun at officers."

He was shot by Metro police and taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he died.

Police said it appears that he acted alone.

Aaron said because it's a police-involved shooting, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation will investigate.

DEVELOPING: TBI special agents and forensic scientists are working to independently investigate this morning's shooting incident at a Smile Direct Club facility on Antioch Pike.



Our team will gather all relevant evidence, interviews, and details.



We'll provide a statement soon. pic.twitter.com/FLDOQvbxTn — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) August 3, 2021

Sky 5 flew over the scene and showed that several windows in the front of the warehouse were shot out.

Smile Direct Club released the following statement:

“Although SmileDirectClub is saddened at the shooting that took place at its manufacturing facilities this morning, the incident was contained quickly by security personnel on site. The safety of our team members is a top priority for our Company and we maintain strict security protocols and a no weapons policy at all of our facilities. We are working with the local police as they investigate this matter.”



Metro Council Member Tanaka Vercher also tweeted, in part: "I have no words. Another unfortunate tweet about shooting for our community."

I have no words. Another unfortunate tweet about a shooting for our community. Prayers for the @smiledirectclub and the victims and their families. #Antioch — Tanaka Vercher (@votevercher) August 3, 2021

