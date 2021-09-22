Pilot of hot air balloon that crashed had cocaine, marijuana in his system

The pilot of a hot air balloon that crashed in Albuquerque, New Mexico had cocaine and marijuana in his system, according to a toxicology report, which was reviewed by NBC affiliate KOB 4.

The crash killed four passengers and the pilot, Nicholas Meleski, in June. The balloon hit a power line and fell approximately 100 feet, according to Albuquerque Fire Rescue.

Meleski's family told KOB 4 that they are reviewing the toxicology report and asking for privacy.

The trip was a gift to an assistant principal who was taking a new job at a different school. Susan Montoya's co-workers got her the gift because she said riding in a hot air balloon was on her "bucket list."

Montoya, her husband and another couple, who Montoya invited on the ride, died in the crash.