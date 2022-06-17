Watch
Pill bottles recalled over failure to meet child safety standards

Posted at 11:50 AM, Jun 17, 2022
Pill bottles sold at Kroger and Walgreens have been recalled because of their failure to meet child safety standards.

The recalled products include store-brand aspirin, ibuprofen, and acetaminophen.

"The packaging of the products is not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children," the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

Consumers are advised to store the recalled products in a location where children can't access them.

They can also contact Kroger and Walgreens about a refund and how to dispose of the pills.

