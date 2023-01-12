'People should not be defending me': Dana White addresses wife slap video at UFC event in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — UFC president Dana White had an admonition for his defenders after he was seen on video slapping his wife at a club in Mexico.

Video of the incident started circulating just after New Year's Eve, and White issued a public apology after TMZ published the video.

On Wednesday, White was asked to address it during a fight preview event in Las Vegas.

"There's no excuse for it," he said. "It's something that I'm going to have to deal with and live with for the rest of my life."

The video shows White and his wife in a physical altercation. In the video, White's wife slaps him across the face. He then slaps her back. White told TMZ they both had too much to drink that night.

White said he wanted to make something clear to those who've defended his behavior in the days since it happened.

"One thing that I do want to clarify in this thing that I didn't talk about on TMZ — because I didn't expect it and I didn't see it coming — is the people that are defending me," White said. "There's no defense for this, and people should not be defending me."

White said he's known his wife since they were 12 years old, and they've been married for about 30 years.

"I'm literally making no excuses for this thing at all," he told TMZ. "It's never happened before. It's the first time."

This story was originally published by KTNV in Las Vegas, Nevada.