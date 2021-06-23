Pentagon leaders testily defend efforts on racism, extremism

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top Pentagon leaders are defending the military's approach to addressing racism and extremism and pushing back against accusations by Republican lawmakers that the effort is creating division and hurting morale.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin got into a testy exchange with Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida on Wednesday, while Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, angrily responded to statements by Rep. Michael Waltz of Florida about West Point instruction on racism.

Milley said he was offended by the congressman's suggestion that officers are acting inappropriately by seeking to expose future military leaders to a variety of ideas and ways of thinking.

According to the Associated Press, Milley forcefully pushed back after Waltz questioned the appropriateness of a seminar at West Point called "understanding whiteness and white rage."

"But I do think it's important, actually, for those of us in uniform to be open-minded, and be widely read, and the United States military academy is a university," Milley said. "And it is important that we train, and we understand, and I want to understand “white rage.” And I'm white. And I want to understand it. So, what is it that caused thousands of people to assault this building and try to overturn the constitution of the United States of America? What caused that? I want to find that out. And I personally find it offensive that we are accusing the United States military, our general officers, our commissioned, noncommissioned officers, of being quote “woke,” or something else, because we're studying some theories that are out there."

After the hearing, Gaetz took to Twitter, stating that "with Generals like this it’s no wonder we’ve fought considerably more wars than we’ve won."