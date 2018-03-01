Pennsylvania couples clutching AR-15 rifles renew wedding vows

Winter Weather Advisory issued March 1 at 4:03AM EST expiring March 1 at 11:00PM EST in effect for: Branch, Hillsdale
Winter Weather Advisory issued March 1 at 4:01AM EST expiring March 1 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Barry, Calhoun, Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Ionia, Jackson
Winter Weather Advisory issued March 1 at 4:01AM EST expiring March 1 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Gratiot, Montcalm
Winter Weather Advisory issued March 1 at 3:40AM EST expiring March 2 at 4:00AM EST in effect for: Genesee, Lapeer, Macomb, Saginaw, Saint Clair, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Tuscola
Winter Storm Warning issued March 1 at 3:40AM EST expiring March 2 at 4:00AM EST in effect for: Livingston, Oakland
Winter Weather Advisory issued March 1 at 3:40AM EST expiring March 2 at 4:00AM EST in effect for: Lenawee, Monroe, Washtenaw, Wayne
Flood Warning issued March 1 at 2:59AM EST expiring March 3 at 4:00AM EST in effect for: Bay, Saginaw
Flood Warning issued February 28 at 9:46PM EST expiring March 1 at 9:45PM EST in effect for: Branch, Saint Joseph
Flood Warning issued February 28 at 9:46PM EST expiring March 1 at 9:45PM EST in effect for: Branch, Saint Joseph
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 28 at 9:16PM EST expiring March 1 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Ionia, Jackson, Kalamazoo, Kent, Ottawa, Van Buren
Flood Warning issued February 28 at 8:40PM EST expiring March 4 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Jackson
Flood Warning issued February 28 at 8:40PM EST expiring March 5 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Clinton
Flood Warning issued February 28 at 8:40PM EST expiring March 6 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Clinton
Flood Warning issued February 28 at 8:40PM EST expiring March 3 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Calhoun
Flood Warning issued February 28 at 11:48AM EST expiring March 1 at 11:47AM EST in effect for: Branch, Saint Joseph
Flood Advisory issued February 27 at 9:25PM EST expiring March 2 at 12:00AM EST in effect for: Jackson
Flood Warning issued February 27 at 9:23PM EST expiring March 4 at 4:00PM EST in effect for: Clinton
Flood Warning issued February 27 at 9:23PM EST expiring March 4 at 4:00PM EST in effect for: Clinton
Flood Warning issued February 27 at 9:23PM EST expiring March 1 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Clinton
Flood Warning issued February 27 at 9:23PM EST expiring March 1 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Clinton
Flood Warning issued February 27 at 9:23PM EST expiring March 3 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Calhoun
Flood Warning issued February 27 at 9:23PM EST expiring March 3 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Calhoun
Flood Advisory issued February 25 at 9:11PM EST expiring March 2 at 12:30AM EST in effect for: Ingham
Flood Advisory issued February 25 at 9:11PM EST expiring March 1 at 9:00PM EST in effect for: Ingham
Flood Warning issued February 24 at 9:01PM EST expiring March 2 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Livingston
Flood Warning issued February 24 at 9:01PM EST expiring March 2 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Livingston
Flood Warning issued February 24 at 3:16PM EST expiring March 2 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Livingston
Flood Warning issued February 24 at 3:16PM EST expiring March 2 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Livingston
Flood Advisory issued February 24 at 11:10AM EST expiring March 2 at 12:30AM EST in effect for: Ingham
Flood Advisory issued February 24 at 11:10AM EST expiring March 2 at 12:30AM EST in effect for: Ingham
Hundreds of parishioners gathered at a Pennsylvania church Wednesday to exchange or renew their wedding vows -- some clutching unloaded AR-15 rifles, according to CNN affiliate WFMZ-TV.
The event was led by Pastor Hyung Jin Moon at the controversial Sanctuary Church in Newfoundland.
Guns were zip-tied at the door and ammunition was not allowed in the church, WFMZ reported.It said the Wallenpaupack Area School District moved students of a nearby elementary school to other campuses.
He said the book of Revelations discussed Jesus Christ "ruling with a rod of iron." The Bible "tells us that God will shepherd His children with the rod of iron, guarding the flock not as a dictator, but as a loving father," he said. In the same sense, Moon said, God calls on his people to use the "rod of iron" to protect themselves.
Mass weddings
Moon is the son of Rev. Sun Myung Moon, who founded the Unification Church in the 1950s.
Before he died in 2012 at age 92, the elder Moon was a high-profile international evangelist for decades. He was famous for conducting mass weddings, including at New York City's Madison Square Garden and another one uniting 360,000 couples in South Korea.