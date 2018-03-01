Pennsylvania couples clutching AR-15 rifles renew wedding vows

Hundreds of parishioners gathered at a Pennsylvania church Wednesday to exchange or renew their wedding vows -- some clutching unloaded AR-15 rifles, according to CNN affiliate WFMZ-TV.

The event was led by Pastor Hyung Jin Moon at the controversial Sanctuary Church in Newfoundland.

Guns were zip-tied at the door and ammunition was not allowed in the church, WFMZ reported. It said the Wallenpaupack Area School District moved students of a nearby elementary school to other campuses.