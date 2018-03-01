PD: Arizona toddler left in car for 90 minutes while mom shops

Flood Warning issued March 1 at 12:11PM EST expiring March 2 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Calhoun
Flood Warning issued March 1 at 12:11PM EST expiring March 3 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Jackson
Flood Warning issued March 1 at 12:11PM EST expiring March 4 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Clinton
Winter Weather Advisory issued March 1 at 11:49AM EST expiring March 1 at 11:00PM EST in effect for: Branch, Hillsdale
Flood Warning issued March 1 at 11:38AM EST expiring March 2 at 11:37AM EST in effect for: Branch, Saint Joseph
Winter Weather Advisory issued March 1 at 11:27AM EST expiring March 2 at 4:00AM EST in effect for: Lenawee, Monroe, Washtenaw, Wayne
Winter Weather Advisory issued March 1 at 11:27AM EST expiring March 2 at 4:00AM EST in effect for: Genesee, Lapeer, Macomb, Saginaw, Saint Clair, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Tuscola
Winter Storm Warning issued March 1 at 11:27AM EST expiring March 2 at 4:00AM EST in effect for: Livingston, Oakland
Winter Weather Advisory issued March 1 at 11:05AM EST expiring March 1 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Barry, Gratiot, Ionia, Kalamazoo
Winter Weather Advisory issued March 1 at 11:05AM EST expiring March 1 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Calhoun, Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Jackson
Winter Weather Advisory issued March 1 at 4:01AM EST expiring March 1 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Barry, Calhoun, Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Ionia, Jackson
Winter Weather Advisory issued March 1 at 4:01AM EST expiring March 1 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Gratiot, Montcalm
Flood Warning issued March 1 at 2:59AM EST expiring March 3 at 4:00AM EST in effect for: Bay, Saginaw
Flood Warning issued February 28 at 9:46PM EST expiring March 1 at 9:45PM EST in effect for: Branch, Saint Joseph
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 28 at 9:16PM EST expiring March 1 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Ionia, Jackson, Kalamazoo, Kent, Ottawa, Van Buren
Flood Warning issued February 28 at 8:40PM EST expiring March 5 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Clinton
Flood Advisory issued February 27 at 9:25PM EST expiring March 2 at 12:00AM EST in effect for: Jackson
Flood Warning issued February 27 at 9:23PM EST expiring March 4 at 4:00PM EST in effect for: Clinton
Flood Warning issued February 27 at 9:23PM EST expiring March 1 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Clinton
Flood Warning issued February 27 at 9:23PM EST expiring March 3 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Calhoun
Flood Advisory issued February 25 at 9:11PM EST expiring March 2 at 12:30AM EST in effect for: Ingham
Flood Advisory issued February 25 at 9:11PM EST expiring March 1 at 9:00PM EST in effect for: Ingham
Flood Warning issued February 24 at 9:01PM EST expiring March 2 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Livingston
Flood Warning issued February 24 at 3:16PM EST expiring March 2 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Livingston
Flood Advisory issued February 24 at 11:10AM EST expiring March 2 at 12:30AM EST in effect for: Ingham
GLENDALE, AZ - A Glendale, Arizona mother has been arrested after reportedly leaving her toddler in a car for 90 minutes while she went shopping.
Glendale police report that around 9 p.m. Monday, they were called to a shopping plaza at 91st and Northern avenues.
Witnesses reported to police that there was a toddler in a car with no adult around. Police found the 2-year-old boy, "crying, dirty and covered in urine."
The child's mother, 19-year-old Dakota Cheyanne Brown, was located in a nearby store. She allegedly told police that she was in the store for about 45 minutes and was checking on him by looking out the store window.
Police say the car windows were darkly tinted and they couldn't see inside, even from a few feet away.
Store employees allegedly told police that Brown was in the store for about 90 minutes.
Store surveillance video reportedly shows that Brown never left the store to check on her son.
Brown was arrested for endangerment and child abuse.