Patriots lend plane so Virginia players could attend teammates' funerals

The New England Patriots lent out their plane so University of Virginia football players could attend the three funerals of their teammates killed earlier this month.

The funerals of D'Sean Perry, Devin Chandler, and Lavel Davis Jr. were held in Miami, Virginia Beach and South Carolina, respectively, the Washington Post reported.

Perry's funeral was held Saturday, Chandler's was Sunday, and Davis Jr.'s will be held Wednesday, CBS Sports reported.

Patriots owner had the plane sent to Virginia so the Cavalier's players could fly to each location for free, CBS Sports and Sports Illustrated reported.

The three players were fatally shot on Nov. 13 when Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. allegedly opened fire on a bus after they all had returned from a university field trip.

The Associated Press reported that Jones has since been charged with three counts of second-degree murder and other charges.

The team canceled their game Saturday against Virginia Tech so players could attend Perry's funeral.