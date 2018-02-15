Parkland school shooter used AR-15 type rifle

Dense Fog Advisory issued February 15 at 3:58AM EST expiring February 15 at 9:00AM EST in effect for: Berrien, Branch, Cass, Hillsdale, Saint Joseph
Alex Shkop, the owner of Guns and Range Training Center in West Palm Beach, said the AR-15, is one of the most widely-owned guns in the world.
Even though it's difficult to conceal, it's probably the only gun that Cruz could have gotten his hands on legally.
“You cannot purchase a handgun until you are 21,” said Shkop. “I believe the reason he used an AR-15 is because he is under 21 and you cannot purchase a firearm other than a long-gun legally. I don't know if he purchased it legally, if it's his, because it's a really hard hand gun to smuggle, and especially entering a school.
Shkop says while it may be easier to learn how to shoot an AR-15, it's very difficult to sneak it inside a public place.