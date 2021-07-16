Watch
Park: Michigan woman dies in Grand Canyon flash flood

John Dillon/AP
This photo provided by John Dillon shows the effects of flooding in the Colorado River through the Grand Canyon on Thursday, July 15, 2021. The river that's normally a greenish color turned a muddy brown from flash floods that have inundated Arizona. Authorities are searching for two people who were on a river rafting trip through the Grand Canyon and went missing after a flash flood, a park spokeswoman said Thursday. (John Dillon via AP)
Posted at 4:30 PM, Jul 16, 2021
GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — Grand Canyon National Park officials on Friday identified a 29-year-old Michigan woman as the person found dead in frigid water after a flash flood swept through a commercial rafting group’s overnight campsite along the Colorado River.

Park officials said Rebecca Copeland of Ann Arbor was found Thursday near the camp washed away Wednesday evening by a torrent of water that rushed through a slot canyon.

Officials said a commercial rafting group found Copeland and that the group also found an uninjured second person who also had been reported missing.

Five injured people were evacuated by air from the canyon. Their identities weren’t released.

