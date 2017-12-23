Parents give teachers wine bottles with son's face on label: 'The reason you drink'

Bretton Keenan
7:58 PM, Dec 21, 2017
11:08 AM, Dec 23, 2017

Courtesy: DJ Sommers' Twitter @Sommers_DJ

People are laughing after an Ohio man's tweet went viral sharing his parent's Christmas present to his brother's elementary school teachers.

In his tweet, DJ Sommers said his parents always get the elementary school teachers in Beavercreek, Ohio a present around this time of year - usually a candle or flower to show their appreciation.

This year, the presents were a little different - more grown up and certainly more comical.

This year's gift was a wine bottle with a specialized label - a picture of Sommers' brother and the words, "Our child might be the reason you drink, so enjoy this bottle on us."

Good one, Mr. and Mrs. Sommers.

