Parade mass shooting suspect appears in court

Nam Y. Huh/AP
Law enforcement search after a mass shooting at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade in downtown Highland Park, a Chicago suburb on Monday, July 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Posted at 11:19 AM, Jul 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-06 11:19:51-04

Robert E. Crimo III, the suspect accused of killing seven and wounding dozens at a Fourth of July Parade in Highland Park, Illinois, is facing a judge Wednesday.

Crimo was charged with seven counts of murder on Tuesday.

"We do believe Crimo pre-planned this attack for several weeks," said Deputy Chief Chris Covelli of the Lake County Sheriff's Office. "He brought a high-powered rifle to this parade. He accessed the roof of a business via a fire escape ladder and began opening fire on the innocent Independence Day celebration-goers."

