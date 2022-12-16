Oysters recalled after potentially sickening hundreds of people

People are being warned not to eat oysters that were harvested from the TX 1 area of southeastern Galveston Bay between Nov. 17 and Dec. 7.

The oysters, which were sold in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Tennessee and Texas, were recalled after numerous reports of gastrointestinal illness among people who ate oysters.

Consumers are asked to check the packaging of their oysters to see if they were harvested in TX 1. Restaurants are also being told to check with their distributors to find out where their oysters were harvested.

"Contaminated oysters can cause illness if eaten raw, particularly in people with compromised immune systems," a statement on the Food and Drug Administration's website says.

Anyone can get infected with norovirus. Common symptoms include diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and stomach pain.

As of Dec. 15, the Centers for Disease Control said there had been 211 illnesses linked to the oysters.

Health officials say the oysters should be thrown out or returned for destruction.