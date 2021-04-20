Oscar Week: Where to watch this year's Oscar nominated films

(WXYZ) — Tom Santilli is a respected journalist and member of the Critics Choice Association, Detroit Film Critics Society and Online Film Critics Society since 2010. Tom is the Executive Producer and co-host of the syndicated TV show, "Movie Show Plus," which has been on the air for 20+ years in the Metro-Detroit market and Mid-West. He is also the film critic for WXYZ-TV.

The 93rd Annual Academy Awards - The Oscars - will air live on Sunday, April 25th, 2021, at 8pm EDT on ABC. They will surely be an awards show like none other, following a year like none other, where a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic forced this year's best films mostly out of theaters and into our living rooms (and/or mobile devices).

With no massive blockbusters to rally around, many are predicting that this year's Oscar celebration will flop - from a viewership standpoint - just as other early-season award shows have (both Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards telecasts fell dramatically in the ratings as compared to last year's pre-pandemic broadcasts).

But that doesn't mean that there haven't been some amazing films in 2020...there have been. For most movie-goers, it's been more challenging than ever to keep track of where and how to find these movies. But I'm here to help.

Read on for a quick and handy guide as to where to watch this year's batch of Oscar-nominated films and performances, and prepare yourself for this year's Oscar telecast...it may not be what we're used to, but you'll be happy to have tracked down some of these amazing movies.

Here are all of this year's Academy Award nominated films (and performances), and where they can be viewed (updated as of Monday, April 19th, 2021):

ANOTHER ROUND - (Hulu)

Nominated for Best International Film, Director (Thomas Vinterberg).

BETTER DAYS - (Available for Rent/Purchase on various On Demand Platforms)

Nominated for Best International Film.

BORAT SUBSEQUENT MOVIEFILM - (Amazon Prime)

Nominated for Adapted Screenplay and Supporting Actress (Maria Bakalova).

COLLECTIVE - (Hulu)

Nominated for Best Documentary Feature, Best International Film.

CRIP CAMP - (Netflix)

Nominated for Best Documentary Feature.

DA FIVE BLOODS - (Netflix)

Nominated for Original Score.

EMMA - (HBO Max)

Nominated for Makeup & Hairstyling, Costume Design.

EUROVISION SONG CONTEST: THE STORY OF FIRE SAGA - (Netflix)

Nominated for Original Song.

THE FATHER - (Available for rent on Amazon Prime for $19.99)

Nominated for Best Picture, Adapted Screenplay, Production Design, Editing, Supporting Actress (Olivia Colman), Best Actor (Anthony Hopkins).

GREYHOUND - (Apple TV+)

Nominated for Sound.

HILLBILLY ELEGY - (Netflix)

Nominated for Makeup & Hairstyling, Supporting Actress (Glenn Close).

JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH - (Available for rent on Amazon Prime and Fandango Now for $19.99)

Nominated for Best Picture, Original Screenplay, Original Song, Cinematography, Best Supporting Actor (Daniel Kaluuya), Best Supporting Actor (Lakeith Stanfield)

THE LIFE AHEAD - (Netflix)

Nominated for Original Song.

LOVE AND MONSTERS - (Available for Rent/Purchase on various On Demand Platforms)

Nominated for Visual Effects.

MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM - (Netflix)

Nominated for Production Design, Makeup & Hairstyling, Costume Design, Best Actress (Viola Davis), Best Actor (Chadwick Boseman).

THE MAN WHO SOLD HIS SKIN - (Available for Rent/Purchase on various On Demand Platforms)

Nominated for Best International Film.

MANK - (Netflix)

​Nominated for Best Picture, Sound, Production Design, Original Score, Makeup & Hairstyling, Director (David Fincher), Costume Design, Cinematography, Supporting Actress (Amanda Seyfried), Best Actor (Gary Oldman).

THE MIDNIGHT SKY - (Netflix)

Nominated for Visual Effects.

MINARI - (in theaters now, or On Demand rental for $19.99)

Nominated for Best Picture, Original Screenplay, Original Score, Director (Lee Isaac Chung), Supporting Actress (Yuh-jung Youn), Best Actor (Steven Yeun).

THE MOLE AGENT - (Hulu)

Nominated for Best Documentary Feature.

MULAN - (Disney+)

Nominated for Visual Effects, Costume Design.

MY OCTOPUS TEACHER - (Netflix)

Nominated for Best Documentary Feature.

NEWS OF THE WORLD - (In select theaters, also available for Rent for $5.99 or Purchase for $19.99 on YouTube TV)

​Nominated for Sound, Production Design, Original Score, Cinematography

NOMADLAND - (Hulu)

Nominated for Best Picture, Adapted Screenplay, Editing, Director (Chloé Zhao), Cinematography, Best Actress (Frances McDormand)

THE ONE AND ONLY IVAN - (Disney+)

Nominated for Visual Effects.

ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI - (Amazon Prime)

Nominated for Adapted Screenplay, Original Song, Supporting Actor (Leslie Odom Jr.)

ONWARD - (Disney+)

Nominated for Best Animated Feature.

OVER THE MOON - (Netflix)

Nominated for Best Animated Feature.

PIECES OF A WOMAN - (Netflix)

Nominated for Best Actress (Vanessa Kirby).

PINOCCHIO - (Available for Rent for $5.99 or Purchase for $14.99 on YouTube TV)

Nominated for Makeup & Hairstyling, Costume Design.

PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN - (in select theaters, also On Demand rental for $5.99)

Nominated for Best Picture, Original Screenplay, Editing, Director (Emerald Fennell), Best Actress (Carey Mulligan).

QUO VADIS, AIDA? - (Hulu)

Nominated for Best International Film.

A SHAUN THE SHEEP MOVIE: FARMAGEDDON - (Netflix)

Nominated for Best Animated Feature.

SHORT FILMS (Animated, Live-Action, Documentary)

The wonderful Oscar-Nominated Short Films Program is still playing in select theaters this week...locally at The Maple Theater in Michigan.

SOUL - (Disney+)

​Nominated for Best Animated Feature, Sound, Original Score.

SOUND OF METAL - (Amazon Prime)

Nominated for Best Picture, Original Screenplay, Sound, Editing, Supporting Actor (Paul Raci), Best Actor (Riz Ahmed).

TENET - (Available for Rent for $5.99 or Purchase for $19.99 on YouTube TV)

Nominated for Visual Effects, Production Design.

TIME - (Amazon Prime)

Nominated for Best Documentary Feature.

THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7 - (Netflix)

Nominated for Best Picture, Original Screenplay, Original Song, Editing, Cinematography, Supporting Actor (Sasha Baron Cohen).

THE UNITED STATES VS. BILLIE HOLIDAY - (Hulu)

Nominated for Best Actress (Andra Day).

THE WHITE TIGER - (Netflix)

Nominated for Adapted Screenplay.

WOLFWALKERS - (Apple TV+)

Nominated for Best Animated Feature.