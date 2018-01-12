Winter Weather Advisory issued January 12 at 1:05PM EST expiring January 12 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Branch, Hillsdale
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 12 at 11:59AM EST expiring January 12 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Saginaw, Saint Clair, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Tuscola, Washtenaw, Wayne
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 12 at 11:09AM EST expiring January 12 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Calhoun, Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Jackson
Flood Advisory issued January 12 at 11:07AM EST expiring January 18 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Ionia
Flood Advisory issued January 12 at 11:07AM EST expiring January 19 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Clinton
Flood Advisory issued January 12 at 11:07AM EST expiring January 18 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Clinton
Flood Advisory issued January 12 at 11:07AM EST expiring January 15 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Ingham
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 11 at 4:12PM EST expiring January 12 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Saginaw, Saint Clair, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Tuscola, Washtenaw, Wayne
Original Disney Mouseketeer Doreen Tracey dead at 74
Scripps National Desk
12:37 PM, Jan 12, 2018
Doreen Tracey, one of the original members of the "Mickey Mouse Club," died at age 74 on Wednesday.
Tracey was one of the first Mouseketeers on the show, which started in the 1950s.
She died from pneumonia Wednesday at a hospital in Thousand Oaks, California after a two-year battle with cancer, according to The Associated Press.
The hour-long show debuted in Oct. 3, 1955 and was syndicated in 1962-65, according to AP. Tracey first appeared on the show when she was 12. The show would later serve as a platform to launch the careers of Hollywood celebs Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears among others.
Tracey is survived by her son, Bradley, and two grandchildren.